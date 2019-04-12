NDSU Softball Returns to Summit League Play Against SDSU

The Bison will play a three-game series against the Jackrabbits

FARGO, N.D. — Due to the ongoing winter weather, Saturday’s softball doubleheader between NDSU and South Dakota state has been moved to Sunday.

Consequently, Sunday’s game is pushed back to Monday.

This series gets NDSU back to conference play after a break from it in the Seattle University Tournament. The Bison are 6-0 in the Summit with an 18-game winning streak intact.

This could be the biggest conference test to date though.

NDSU is the top team in the summit in both ERA and batting average. SDSU is right behind them, however, in 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

The Jackrabbits also hold the advantage in on-base percentage and runs scored per game with NDSU currently in second in each of those categories.

Sunday’s doubleheader starts at 1:00, with Monday’s series finale at noon.