CU Community Plans Rally Against UND President Mark Kennedy

He faces a final vote by the Board of Regents on his hiring to succeed President Bruce Benson

BOULDER, CO — The selection of UND President Mark Kennedy as the sole finalist for president of the University of Colorado system has raised concerns from some CU students and faculty.

The concerns deal mainly with Kennedy’s votes against marriage equality when the Republican represented Minnesota in Congress.

In an open letter to the CU community on Friday, Kennedy said his position has “evolved” since his votes against gay marriage.

A rally against the hiring of Kennedy is planned for Monday in Boulder, Colorado.

