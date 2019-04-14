GoFundMe Raises Over $450,000 For Boy Thrown From 3rd Floor At Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, MN — A GoFundMe started for the boy injured at the Mall of America on Friday has raised over $472,000 in 24 hours.
The 5-year-old boy is still being treated for critical injuries sustained in a fall after he was thrown from the third floor of the mall Friday morning.
A 24-year-old man is in custody.
Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts said there is no relationship between the suspect and the child or the child’s family. Investigators are working to determine why the man threw the boy.
The GoFundMe goal is $500,000. If you’d like to donate, click here.
“We will update as the family wishes, but please refrain from posting any private information until the family is ready,” said Noah Hanneman, the creator of the account.
“You have no idea what they have been through and we are asking for everyone to respect their wishes. Thank you again for all of your support, we are truly gracious to be surrounded by a community that reaches out to help those in need.”
