Red Rises North of Oslo, Overland Flooding Still An Issue

Southern basin rivers and streams will start to see secondary crests around mid-week

GRAND FORKS, ND — The National Weather Service says rising river levels continue on the Red River north of Oslo.

It is sitting steady at 37.7 feet, more than half a foot from the record flood level, and expected to stay there for days.

Overland flooding continues for many areas near the Red River.

Southern basin rivers and streams will start to see secondary crests around mid-week due to melting of recent snowfall.

Cass County will begin releasing plans on Monday to clean-up sandbags, trapbags and other flood fighting materials.

Roads in the county will need to be inspected before the closed signs are removed.