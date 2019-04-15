Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue Coming to ND Later This Month

NORTH DAKOTA – A release from North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven’s Office says Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is coming to the Red River Valley Saturday, April 27th to talk with farmers about implementing the farm bill.
He will also outline the need for prompt resolution trade negotiations and additional commodity purchases.
Hoeven, who’s Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, will also highlight new innovations in ag production.
Details on Perdue’s visit are expected to be announced next week.
