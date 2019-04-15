Fire Causes Notre Dame Cathedral’s Spire to Collapse

PARIS (AP) – The soaring spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has collapsed in flames, and a church spokesman says the entire wooden interior of the 12th century landmark is burning and likely to be destroyed.

A massive fire engulfed the roof of the cathedral in the heart of the French capital on Monday afternoon as Parisians watched in horror.

Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media: “Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame.”

The cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions.

The cause of the blaze isn’t yet known, but scaffolding could be seen on the roof of the burning structure. The spire was undergoing renovation.

French President Emmanuel Macron says the fire consuming Notre Dame Cathedral is taking part of all of France’s people with it.

Macron tweeted after the blaze broke out in the cathedral’s spire on Monday he was sad “to see “a part of us being on fire.” He extended “thoughts for all the Catholics and all the French.”

His administration says Macron was heading to Notre Dame.

President Donald Trump has tweeted about the fire engulfing Paris’ iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Trump wrote on Twitter after the fire broke out Monday: “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris” and made suggestions for how first responders should tackle it.

He said: “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out,” adding: “Must act quickly!”

Firefighters were trying to contain the fire when the cathedral’s spire collapsed. Authorities say the wooden interior now is burning.