Jennifer Frueh Named 2019 Administrator of the Year By Fargo Public Schools

FARGO, ND — The Adult Learning Center Coordinator is surprised with the Fargo Public Schools 2019 Administrator of the Year award.

Jennifer Frueh was given the award by Superintendent Rupak Gandhi during the Agassiz all-building variety show.

She is a graduate of Valley City State University and North Dakota State University.

Frueh began her teaching career at Cheney Middle School in West Fargo.

She was named the adult education coordinator for the Fargo Adult Learning Center in 2012.

Frueh is known for her collaborative teamwork, deliberate positivity and humility.