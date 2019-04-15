Oslo, Minnesota Cut Off By Floodwaters But It’s “Business as Usual”

OSLO, MN — Oslo, Minnesota is now an island cut off by Red River floodwaters blocking highways in and out of the town of around 300 people.

The Red has crested below the record level and is holding steady.

The town is protected by a massive permanent ring levee that has been in place for years.

About half the population left before the roads flooded including those with jobs out of town.

Mayor Erika Martens says “It’s business as usual, just on a slightly smaller scale.”

It will be days before floodwaters recede and roads can be cleared of debris and inspected for safety and finally reopened.

Governor Tim Walz sent several dozen Army National Guard soldiers to assist Oslo over the weekend.