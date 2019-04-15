Students Protest UND President Mark Kennedy At University of Colorado Boulder

Kennedy is the sole candidate for president of the University of Colorado system

Courtesy: Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

BOULDER, CO — Dozens of students at the University of Colorado Boulder are protesting UND President Mark Kennedy.

He is the sole candidate for president of the University of Colorado system.

Some students showed up with signs encouraging the Board of Regents to block the nomination.

They are concerned with Kennedy’s votes while he was a Republican member of Congress representing Minnesota.

He voted against marriage equality.

In an open letter to the CU community on Friday, Kennedy said his position has “evolved” since his votes against gay marriage.

He is expected to begin touring the university system’s four campuses later this month.

The woman who has called for the ouster of President Mark Kennedy will be on UND’s campus Tuesday.

Kris Engelstad McGarry, trustee of the Engelstad Family Foundation, will be the featured speaker at the Women for Philanthropy luncheon.

The annual event brings women together to embrace philanthropy and strengthen their connection to UND.

McGarry told the Herald last month that the family would pull donations to UND until Kennedy was removed from office.

She has been unhappy with his leadership.