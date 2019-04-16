Shanley Girls Soccer Opens Season With Win Over Fargo North

Deacons beat the Spartans, 5-0

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley and Fargo North Girls Soccer opened their seasons Tuesday night.

The Deacons scored two goals in the first half. The first goal came off the foot of Hadley Huber in the 21st minute. The second goal of the night came off a perfect cross from Huber to Emily Post who knocked it in in the 28th minute.

Shanley added three more goals in the second half to win 5-0.

Deacons grab their first win of the season.