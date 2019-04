UND Hockey, Assistant Coach Shaw Part Ways

Shaw Spent Four Years on UND's Staff

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — On Tuesday, the University of North Dakota Men’s Hockey Program announced assistant coach Matt Shaw has parted ways with the team.

Shaw was in his fourth season with UND as an assistant.

The Fighting Hawks have missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

Matt is the father of defenseman Hayden Shaw, who graduated from the program this year.