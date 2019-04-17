LIVE: Let’s Make Planters

Midwest Mud Hosting Classes For Making Planters Just In Time For Spring

Amber Parsons with Midwest Mud shows Adam Ladwig how to make hand-made planters just in time for spring plants and flowers.

She is hosting two “Let’s Make Planters!” classes, in April 17th and May 1st.

She’ll guide you through shaping your clay, sticking patterns to your planter and adding the base.

She fires the planters herself after the class to give them a shiny, professional look.

Parsons says the class is good for date nights, mothers and daughter, corporate team-building, and making a home-made Mother’s Day gift.

If flower planters aren’t your thing, she hosts custom classes where you can make anything you want out of clay.

You can find out more about Midwest Mud and sign up for classes by clicking here.