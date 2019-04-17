ND Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Frozen, Raw Tuna

WEST FARGO-- West Fargo Police and the school district are practicing the actions they would take in case of an emergency at one of the schools. The more than 400 students at South Elementary School participated in the district's 5th…
BISMARCK - North Dakota's Health Department says four illnesses in the state have been tied to a salmonella outbreak linked to frozen, raw ground tuna. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the tuna from Louisiana-based Jensen Tuna…
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) - A massive fire has destroyed a warehouse in Grand Forks. The blaze was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday on the city's north side, at 3G Ventures, a 10-thousand square foot steel building, located across…