Alleged Shoplifting Spree At Walmart Ends In A Chase And Arrests

STUTSMAN CO., ND — Two women are in custody after allegedly shoplifting $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Jamestown and leading police on a chase.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Ulanda TwoHearts of Fort Totten.

27-year-old Brittany Reyes of Fargo was a passenger.

Police used stop sticks to stop the women last night but they avoided them and went into a field where they got stuck.

TwoHearts and Reyes were arrested for shoplifting, fleeing and outstanding warrants.