Attorney General Barr Says Mueller Probe Did Not Establish Trump Coordination With Russia

Lawyers for President Donald Trump reviewed the final redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report before its public release.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Attorney General William Barr says he will give Congress a redacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative report at 11 a.m.

He told reporters at the Justice Department that he would transmit to Congress copies of the public version of Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Democrats complained that Barr’s news conference was an effort to influence reaction to the report ahead of its release.

That’s according to Attorney General William Barr, who said in Thursday’s press conference that Trump’s personal attorneys requested and were granted access to the report “earlier this week.”

Barr says Trump’s lawyers “were not permitted to make, and did not request, any redactions.”

Attorney General William Barr says special counsel Robert Mueller’s report recounts 10 episodes involving President Donald Trump that were investigated as potential acts of criminal obstruction of justice.

Barr says Mueller did not reach a “prosecutorial judgment” and that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded the evidence was not sufficient to establish the president committed an offense.

Attorney General William Barr says President Donald Trump did not exert executive privilege over any information included in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

He said the White House counsel reviewed a redacted version of the report before Trump decided not to invoke executive privilege.

Barr said “no material has been redacted based on executive privilege.”

Attorney General William Barr says he has “no objection” to special counsel Robert Mueller testifying before Congress about his investigation.

Barr says: “I have no objection to Bob Mueller personally testifying.”

Mueller remains a Justice Department employee, and Barr could have blocked Mueller from speaking to Congress. Democrats have discussed calling Mueller to testify but have yet to formally ask.

Attorney General William Barr says he will allow Congress to view special counsel Robert Mueller’s report with nothing redacted other than grand jury information.

Barr says three other categories of information also were redacted in the publicly released report, including information pertaining to ongoing prosecutions and sensitive intelligence sources and methods.

Barr says he hopes that giving Congress access to the less redacted report and his upcoming testimony on Capitol Hill “will satisfy any need Congress has for information regarding the special counsel’s investigation.”

Barr spoke Thursday at a news conference with reporters shortly before the report's release.