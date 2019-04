Bills For Fighting Flood In Fargo Could Top $1 Million

The costs not covered by FEMA will have to come out of the general fund

FARGO, ND — Not all the bills are in yet, but Fargo’s share of costs for this year’s flood fight is likely to top $1 million.

Mayor Tim Mahoney says the city is counting on a federal disaster declaration that would cover 75% of those costs.

Mahoney said “many might say that’s not a lot of money but it is.”

By comparison, Fargo was reimbursed $10 million for protection in the record 2009 flood.