Bison Softball ‘Humbled’ by Loss to SDSU but Strives to Keep Improving

NDSU had a 20-game winning streak snapped Monday

FARGO, N.D. — It’s a bit of a short week for NDSU softball.

The herd wrapped up a series against South Dakota State on Monday and now travels to South Dakota for a three-game set beginning on Friday.

Monday’s loss to the Jackrabbits snapped a 20-game winning streak for the Bison.

They are 30-12 overall with just one conference loss.

The Coyotes are 11-1 in League play, so this series is a battle for first place.

NDSU is trying not to worry about being in first place or extending winning streaks. With a few series left until the conference tourney, NDSU is hoping to keep getting better.

“Getting a loss kind of humbles us in a sense, not that we were ever thinking about it too much,” pitcher KK Leddy said. “After a loss, you get to see what you need to work on. Yeah, we might have won all of these games, but there’s still things we might’ve struggled with a lot or things that we need to work on, pitching defense, hitting, everything.”

NDSU opens the series against USD with a doubleheader beginning Friday.