Fargo Park District Prepares Golf Courses For Another Season

Moorhead To Open Two Courses Over The Weekend
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, ND — Fargo Park District is ready to open some select driving ranges and public golf courses.

Osgood Driving Range will open on Friday at noon.

The golf course is opening at noon next Thursday.

Rose Creek Driving Range and 9-holes of the golf course will open at noon on Wednesday.

Prairiewood Public Golf Course will open next Thursday at noon.

El Zagal Public Golf Course will open on Friday, April 26 at noon.

In Moorhead, The Meadows and Village Green Public Golf Courses will be opening their Driving Ranges at 10 am on Friday.

Both golf courses will open at 9 am on Saturday.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News, North Dakota News
