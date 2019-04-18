Fargo Park District Prepares Golf Courses For Another Season

STUTSMAN CO., ND -- Two women are in custody after allegedly shoplifting $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Jamestown and leading police on a chase. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Ulanda TwoHearts of Fort Totten. 27-year-old Brittany Reyes of…
WASHINGTON (AP) - Special counsel Robert Mueller's team was dissatisfied with written responses from President Donald Trump, but decided against issuing a subpoena for an interview. In Mueller's report released Thursday, prosecutors call Trump's answers "inadequate." They considered issuing a…
FARGO, ND -- Not all the bills are in yet, but Fargo's share of costs for this year's flood fight is likely to top $1 million. Mayor Tim Mahoney says the city is counting on a federal disaster declaration that would…