Semi Driver And Passenger Rescued After Going Around Flood Barricade

It happened along on County Highway 8 near Galchutt

RICHLAND CO., ND — The driver of a semi was cited after he ended up in floodwaters in Richland County.

The driver and a passenger were rescued by boat.

Sheriff Larry Leshovsky says the driver went around a barricade and got stuck.

He says the water level of the Wild Rice River will have to drop before the semi and trailer can be towed.

The state patrol is handling the investigation.