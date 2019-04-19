Happy National North Dakota Day!

There seems to be a day dedicated to everything from National Pi Day to Talk Like A Pirate Day. but April 19th is all about North Dakota!

The National Day Calendar celebrates each state in the order they entered the union, starting the week of Independence Day and ending with Hawaii. Everything about a state’s history, favorite foods and icons are celebrated.

The National Day Calendar headquarters is in Mandan, which is why the website says, “North Dakota is also where we celebrate every day…it’s our favorite place to be!”