High Risk Sex Offender Moves to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A high risk sex offender has moved to Grand Forks.

Dylan Littlewind recently moved to 515 North 47th Street.

He was convicted of sexual contact with a minor in 2014.

Littlewind forced a 3–year–old boy to perform oral sex on him and then tried to have sex with the child.