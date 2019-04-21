Wild Terra Cider Will Plant a Tree for Every Drink Sold This Easter

the bar is doing it to kickoff Earth Week

FARGO, N.D. — This is one of the few times that drinking cider will also help the environment.

For every cider sold at Wild Terra this Easter, the bar will plant one tree.

Last year, Wild Terra planted 100 trees.

The bar’s philosophy has always been about giving back to our planet, but they’re doing the promotion to kickoff Earth week.

Wild Terra is also passing out birdseed to customers.

Anyone who rides their bike to the bar will also get half off a drink and a free taco.

“The idea behind that is to promote self awareness of our environment and just doing small things, small changes in our daily routine that can actually have a great impact on the environment,” said Ethan Hennings, owner of Wild Terra.

Wild Terra plans to do some river clean up after the flooding. If you’d like to volunteer, you can contact the bar here.