Average Price of Unleaded Gas Moves Closer To $3.00 Per Gallon

TJ Nelson,

FARGO, ND — Gas has gone up another nickel in just one week.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in North Dakota is now $2.76, according to AAA.

The average is 22 cents higher than one month ago and 11 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average is $2.84.

Crude oil is trending higher on reports that the U.S. State Department plans to end the use of waivers for countries to import oil from Iran.

If crude oil and gasoline stocks continue to drop and supply tightens, drivers could see gas prices continue to rise.

