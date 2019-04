Fargo Police Chief David Todd: Addiction Driving Increase In Crime

Todd Presented 2018 Crime States to Fargo City Commission

FARGO, ND — Addiction is driving an increase in crime in Fargo.

Police Chief David Todd presented the crime report for 2018 to the Fargo City Commission.

The report was done in February but was just made public due to scheduling issues and flood fighting efforts.

Fargo saw a 3% increase in crime last year, most of it related to burglaries and thefts.

Todd says people are breaking into homes, garages and businesses to steal items to sell for money and then they buy meth and opioid drugs.

He says officers used Naloxone 18 times to stop overdoses last year.

“Fargo Police Department responded to 30 incidents of overdoses and as a result of those cases 11 people died of overdose,” said Chief Todd.

“And of those 11 deaths 5 were related to opiates, 3 were related to methamphetamine, 2 were a combination of drugs and additional medical issues and one was undetermined.”

He says another concern is an increase in person on person crimes such as homicide, sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Fargo reported 6 homicides in 2018 which Todd says is unusually high.