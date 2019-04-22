Force Add Four Players in Dispersal Draft

The Central Illinois Flying Aces are going dormant, so their players were drafted by the other teams in the USHL

FARGO, N.D. (Fargo Force) – The Fargo Force acquired the USHL playing rights to four players in today’s Central Illinois dispersal draft. The Flying Aces announced last month that they would be going dormant following the 2018-19 season. In a draft lottery last week, the Force drew the #1 overall pick in the draft and with that pick they selected forward Lynden Breen. The Force coaching staff also selected forward Joseph Dunlap and defensemen Max Bronstine and Ryan Siedem.

Forward Lynden Breen (2001) spent the full 2018-19 season with the Flying Aces playing in 61 games. The Grand Bay-Westfield, NB, CAN native scored 12 goals and added 25 assists for 37 points in his 1st year in the USHL . He played in the 2019 USHL/NHL Top Prospects game and is committed to the University of Maine.

With Fargo’s next pick in round 1, #13 overall, forward Joseph Dunlap (1999) was taken. Dunlap, from Windham, NH, suited up for 61 total games this past season tallying 24 points with 12 goals and 12 assists. He is committed to play for College of the Holy Cross.

Defensemen Max Bronstine (2002) and Ryan Siedum (2001), were selected in the second and third rounds respectively. Bronstine (round 2, #16 overall), is from Toronto, ON, CAN, but spent the 18-19 season with the Dallas Stars U16 team, where he scored 9 goals and added 13 assists. The Arizona State University commit also played in five games with Central Illinois this year as an affiliate call-up.

Siedum (round 3, #31 overall) played in 60 games for the Flying Aces scoring 4 goals and adding 32 assists. The Madison, NJ native also played in the 2019 USHL/NHL Top Prospects game. He is committed to attend Harvard University, next Fall, however the Force retain his playing rights should he return to the USHL .

“We were extremely excited to win the lottery which gave us the 1st overall pick in the draft”, said Force GM/Head Coach Cary Eades. Breen had a great initial USHL season, and he plays with speed, is tenacious and can make plays. With his compete level and skill set, we are expecting him to be a leader for the Force next season.”