Former North Dakota Governor Says F-M Diversion “Out of Control”

Ed Schafer sent a letter to three state representatives prior to House passage of last Friday's water budget bill

FARGO, ND — Ed Schafer, former U.S. Ag Secretary and Governor of North Dakota, says the F-M Diversion is “out of control and getting unaffordable to taxpayers.”

Schafer sent a letter to three state representatives prior to House passage of last Friday’s water budget bill.

The bill includes a $750 million state commitment to the diversion, $120 million short of the amount the Diversion Authority and Governor Doug Burgum wanted.

Schafer blasted the new design claiming it increased the project costs dramatically, now estimated at $2.75 billion.

He says the project is being “steam-rolled” with no interest by the Diversion Authority to consider alternatives, reduce costs, or consider the loss of productive land and the tax base of upstream communities.

He recommended lawmakers add $100,000 to the bill for a cost reduction study.