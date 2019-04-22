Former North Dakota Governor Says F-M Diversion “Out of Control”

FARGO, ND — Ed Schafer, former U.S. Ag Secretary and Governor of North Dakota, says the F-M Diversion is “out of control and getting unaffordable to taxpayers.”
Schafer sent a letter to three state representatives prior to House passage of last Friday’s water budget bill.
The bill includes a $750 million state commitment to the diversion, $120 million short of the amount the Diversion Authority and Governor Doug Burgum wanted.
Schafer blasted the new design claiming it increased the project costs dramatically, now estimated at $2.75 billion.
He says the project is being “steam-rolled” with no interest by the Diversion Authority to consider alternatives, reduce costs, or consider the loss of productive land and the tax base of upstream communities.
He recommended lawmakers add $100,000 to the bill for a cost reduction study.
