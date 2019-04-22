Metro Area to Celebrate Earth Week Through April 27

FARGO, N.D. — City officials from Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and Dilworth encourage everyone to celebrate Earth Day by getting involved in eco-friendly activities all week.
Each city will have green events going on through April 27. Some of them include poster contests, a waste transformation at the art exhibit and incorporating eco-friendly activities into the elementary schools. A MinnKota spokeswoman says it’s important for kids to get involved in Earth Day and Earth Week because it can foster more sustainable habits.
“If you get to the kids when they’re young, you’re going to have a good recycler for a lifetime and it’s so important for people to understand what is acceptable and what’s not because that really affects a community recycling programs. It can drive costs up,” said Mary Aldrich, MinnKota sales manager.
Last year, MinnKota recycled 68 million pounds of materials.
