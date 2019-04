Pilon’s Pitching Performance Earns HS Play of the Week

Pilon threw a no-hitter in Moorhead's first game of the season

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead pitcher Noah Pilon is the winner of the first warm weather set of High School Play of the Week nominees in 2019.

He started off the Spuds’ season with a no-hitter, pitching on batter over the minimum to help his team win 10-0.

Congratulations to Pilon for winning the Ken Kraft HS Play of the Week.