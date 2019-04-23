I-94 and Sheyenne Street Closures Keep Drivers on Their Toes in West Fargo

Areas of Sheyenne Street are set to close on Wednesday evening at 8

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Road closures on I-94 and Sheyenne Street are keeping drivers on their toes this week.

Sheyenne Street is set to close between 21st Avenue West and 26th Avenue West on Wednesday evening at 8.

This closure will allow crews to work on the diversion channel bridge and is expected to open back up on Thursday morning at 6.

Eastbound and westbound traffic along the interstate near Sheyenne is down to one lane.

Drivers will be head-to-head on the westbound side later in the week.

Crews are working on pavement markings and concrete barriers.

“There was a lot of congestion in this area and traffic backups and morning and evening rush hours were very hectic and dangerous,” NDDOT Project Engineer Justin Oss said. “So, this will give us a chance to have an interchange with more traffic capacity.”

“It’s construction season,” City of West Fargo engineer Dustin Scott said. “Drive with care. Pay attention to the cones. Give construction crews the room and space they need to get the job done and when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be a great corridor.”

The work being done along Sheyenne Street is a part of its two-year reconstruction project.

Click on this link for updates on Sheyenne Street construction.

Click on this link for updates on I-94 construction.