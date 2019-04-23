LIVE: Vietnam Memorial Week Honors Veterans In The Valley

Week's Worth Of Events Scheduled For Fargo Air Museum

Vietnam veterans Ed Ahonen and Larry Nicholson with Vietnam Veterans of America are helping bring a week’s worth of events commemorating people who served our country during Vietnam Memorial Week.

Events run from May 4th through May 10th at the Fargo Air Museum.

Events kick off with a ceremony where Governor Doug Burgum and Senator Kevin Cramer are scheduled to speak.

The veterans say soldiers from throughout the Upper Midwest and Canada will bring a wide variety of Vietnam War vehicles, aircraft and other memorabilia.

Ahonen and Nicholson are expecting a larger turnout this year than past years, thanks to the sheer number of people involved.

They hope people will come and take away just a tiny bit of the true experience of serving overseas.

Find out more about Vietnam Memorial Week by clicking here.