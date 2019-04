Man Taken For Evaluation After Incident At North Dakota Heritage Center

A Heritage Center security staff member also received minor injuries

BISMARCK, ND — A man could face charges after driving his pickup up to the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck and assaulting the security staff.

Security was able to contain the 52-year-old man until troopers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol arrived to detain him.

The man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The incident is under investigation.