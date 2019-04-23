NDSU’s St. Clair Invited to Coach Team USA for a Meet, Hopes to Have Bison Athletes there too

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State University associate head track & field coach Justin St. Clair has been named to the Team USA coaching staff for the Europe vs. USA dual meet this September in Belarus.

St. Clair will coach the Team USA throwers at the meet in Minsk, Belarus, on Sept. 9-10.

Under St. Clair’s direction, the Bison throwers have carried out a complete overhaul of the school’s record books, as well as gaining prominence on the national stage. The track & field community has taken notice, as St. Clair has been voted the Midwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year five times since 2016 – three times for the men and twice for women.

He was honored as the USTFCCCA National Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2019 indoor season after guiding NDSU senior Payton Otterdahl to NCAA titles in the shot put and weight throw.

In back-to-back-to-back seasons in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the NDSU men and women combined to lead the nation in entries in the throwing events at the NCAA Prelims.

St. Clair has coached seven different Bison athletes to top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships over the past two years. Every NDSU school record in the throwing events has been re-broken since 2017.