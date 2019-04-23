Two Men Plead Guilty For Heroin Conspiracy That Resulted In Two Shooting Deaths

The deaths happened in October 2018 at on the Red Lake Indian Reservation

RED LAKE RESERVATION, MN — Two men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a heroin distribution conspiracy resulting in two shooting deaths on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

25-year-old Bryan “Boon” Boardman and 23-year-old Franklin “Frankie” Jackson each pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Authorities say the men had set up the drug sale out of a trailer last October.

Three armed, masked men tried to rob them and Boardman fired eight shots, killing two of the intruders.

Boardman also pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

A sentencing date has not been set.