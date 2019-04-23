Two Men Plead Guilty For Heroin Conspiracy That Resulted In Two Shooting Deaths

The deaths happened in October 2018 at on the Red Lake Indian Reservation
TJ Nelson,

RED LAKE RESERVATION, MN — Two men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a heroin distribution conspiracy resulting in two shooting deaths on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

25-year-old Bryan “Boon” Boardman and 23-year-old Franklin “Frankie” Jackson each pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Authorities say the men had set up the drug sale out of a trailer last October.

Three armed, masked men tried to rob them and Boardman fired eight shots, killing two of the intruders.

Boardman also pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

You Might Like

Man Who Drowned While Fishing On Pelican Lake Is Identified

BENSON CO., ND -- Sheriff's officials have identified the man who drowned while fishing on a Benson County, North Dakota lake this past weekend. Authorities say 52-year-old Jim Kirkeide of Fessenden was fishing with two other men when their airboat began…