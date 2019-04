Detroit Lakes Man Burned in Explosion Will Soon Leave Hospital

Courtesy: Caring Bridge

After more than a month of recovering from burns sustained in a fish house explosion, a Detroit Lakes man will soon be released from a Twin Cities hospital.

A post on Michael Herzog’s Caring Bridge site says it’s a huge relief for the former Concordia College Quarterback to reach this step in his recovery.

However, he has a lot of healing left to do at home. Herzog’s family says he has lost 30 pounds and and doesn’t have full function of his hands.

Last month, his family said 76 percent of his body was burned.