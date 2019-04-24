Gov. Burgum Signs Immediate Changes To Medical Marijuana Program

BISMARCK, ND — Some big changes have been implemented in North Dakota’s medical marijuana program.

Twelve conditions were added to the list of debilitating medical conditions including cancer.

A veteran receiving treatment from a federal VA entity may submit a copy of their medical records instead of getting a written certificate.

Physician assistants can now complete a written certification.

Those changes and other were passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Burgum on Tuesday.

Due to an emergency clause, the changes are effective immediately.

Summary of changes: