Gov. Burgum Signs Immediate Changes To Medical Marijuana Program

BISMARCK, ND — Some big changes have been implemented in North Dakota’s medical marijuana program.
Twelve conditions were added to the list of debilitating medical conditions including cancer.
A veteran receiving treatment from a federal VA entity may submit a copy of their medical records instead of getting a written certificate.
Physician assistants can now complete a written certification.
Those changes and other were passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Burgum on Tuesday.
Due to an emergency clause, the changes are effective immediately.
Summary of changes:
Removal of the requirement for a health care provider to state that, in their professional opinion, the patient is likely to receive a therapeutic or palliative benefit from the medical use of marijuana. (House Bills 1283 and 1417)
A qualifying patient with the debilitating medical condition of cancer may be authorized by their health care provider to purchase up to six ounces of dried leaves or flowers in a 30-day period. (House Bill 1417)
In lieu of a written certification, a veteran receiving treatment from a federal VA entity may submit a copy of their medical records. (House Bill 1283)
Physician assistants have been added to the definition of health care provider, allowing a physician assistant to complete a written certification. (House Bill 1283)
Twelve conditions were added to the list of debilitating medical conditions. (House Bill 1519)
Patients over the age of 19 are authorized to purchase up to 2.5 ounces of dried leaves or flowers in a 30-day period without a special authorization from their health care provider. (House Bill 1417)
A manufacturing facility may grow more than 1,000 plants to sufficiently meet the demands of qualifying patients. (Senate Bill 2210)
