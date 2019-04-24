LIVE: Golden Drive Homeless Kids Food Drive

You Can Donate Food Through April 30th

Sue Baron with Golden Drive Homeless Kids joins Adam Ladwig to give us the details on her group’s 1st annual food drive.

You can drop off food at the West Fargo Fire Department, Gateway Chevrolet, Pure Performance in West Fargo and Sam’s Club now through April 30th.

Baron says she started her first standalone food drive so kids have proper nutrition once they get out of school for the summer.

Sam’s Club is even handing out fliers with the foods that kids need.

Baron says she’ll deliver the food to local food pantries once the drive is complete.