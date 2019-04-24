Longspur Prairie Fund Works to Revitalize One of Our Area’s Micro-Prairies

The Rourke Art Museum micro-prairie represents a smaller version of an actual high plains prairie

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Longspur Prairie Fund and The Rourke Art Museum are working to revitalize its micro-prairie after our long winter.

The micro-prairie, which is located in the front and back of the museum, represents a smaller version of an actual high plains prairie.

People can help by removing any plastic and reseeding the area.

The Longspur Prairie Fund director says the micro-prairie offers pure beauty all summer.

“The whole site becomes a kaleidoscope of color and you have creatures everywhere,” Longspur Prairie Fund director Pete Schultz said. “The whole site has been planted with a mix of flowers that basically respond at different times of the year so there is a different blooming period each time you drive by the museum practically.”

The Longspur Prairie Fund is hosting its annual Bee Hunt in June.