MN Senate GOP Releases Tax Bill, Rep. Paul Marquart Responds

Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate have unveiled a tax bill they say will benefit all Minnesota taxpayers and provide tax cuts to half of them.

The bill contrasts with proposals from Gov. Tim Walz and the House Democratic majority that would raise gasoline and other taxes.

It includes a quarter–point income tax cut for middle–class taxpayers and would shelter more social security income.

The bill would also expand the ability of businesses and farmers to deduct equipment purchases.

In a statement, Chair of the House Tax Committee DFL Rep. Paul Marquart of Dilworth says, “The Senate tax bill is a starting point for tax negotiations that will take place in the next month. I like the House approach much better. The House tax bill provides the needed resources for important investments that will improve the quality of life for Minnesotans and grow the economy. Also, the House bill targets important tax cuts to our working families, senior citizens, farmers and small business. Finally, the House bill provides $100 million in direct property tax cuts to homeowners and farmers.”