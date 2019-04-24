NDSU Wide Receivers Identify Areas to Improve as Spring Practice Wraps Up

The Bison have a young wide receiving corps with limited returning production

FARGO, N.D. — In 2018, wide receivers caught 107 passes from North Dakota State’s signal callers.

Only 14 percent of those went to players who are back on this year’s roster, leaving a lot of room for other guys to step up.

Phoenix Sproles hopes to play a big role after appearing in every game as a true freshman last year.

He knows he needs to put time in over the summer though with just two spring practices left.

“For me personally, a problem I struggle with is using my hands,” Sproles said. “I have a tendency to not use my hands a lot to kind of create distance from the cornerbacks. I’m trying to do that all summer.”

This summer is when new receivers coach Noah Pauley hopes the guys make some big steps forward, but he knows the lasting impact that these final two spring practices will have.

“The message I just gave those guys is that there’s two practices left,” Pauley said. “The last image you want to leave these coaches and quarterbacks, offensive line and older guys in the group is going to stick with those guys through summer and into fall camp. We’ve got to have a good last two practices and spring game to make sure that we have a good thought in our head that so-and-so can this for us moving forward.”

NDSU will practice Thursday morning, and the spring game is Friday night along with the championship ring ceremony.