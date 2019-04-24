Pelican Rapids Woman To Plead Guilty To Embezzling From Fargo Rental Company

Federal prosecutors say Mickey Haarstad stole between $500,000 and $1.5 million from Campbell Properties

FARGO, ND — A Pelican Rapids, Minnesota woman has agreed to plead guilty to embezzling large amounts of money from a Fargo property management company.

Federal prosecutors say Mickey Haarstad stole between $500,000 and $1.5 million from Campbell Properties.

She faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, but prosecutors plan to ask for a sentence at the low end of the guideline range.

Campbell Properties manages 4,000 apartments and townhomes in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.