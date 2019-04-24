State Funding Approved For Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum

BISMARCK, ND — Gov. Doug Burgum is thanking state legislators after they voted to approve an endowment for the proposed Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum.

He says it will lay the foundation for a world-class tourism destination in western North Dakota.

The House voted 76-16 after a nearly hour-long debate to use $50 million from the state treasury and loans from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota for the project.

The money must be matched by $100 million in private funds.

The Senate approved the measure Tuesday night.

It now goes to Burgum for his signature.