Attention Tutors! You Are Needed In Minnesota

Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps hope to fill 1,700 tutor positions across the state

MOORHEAD, MN — The Moorhead School District is in need of 19 literacy tutors and two math tutors according to Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps.

The organizations hope to fill 1,700 tutor positions across the state.

There are three different levels of commitment: 35, 25 or 18 hours a week.

Tutors will receive a stipend every two weeks, and can earn up to an additional $4,200 for student loans or tuition.

You can apply now at readingandmath.net.

Tutors will begin in August.