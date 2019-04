Highway Patrol Identifies Victim of One-Vehicle Rollover Wednesday On I-94

Elizabeth Monger of Strasburg lost control of her minivan on I-94 north of Tappen

KIDDER CO., ND — The victim of a one-vehicle rollover crash has been identified.

The highway patrol says 38-year-old Elizabeth Monger of Strasburg lost control of her minivan on I-94 north of Tappen around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Monger was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.