Moorhead Man Charged In Disturbance at South Moorhead Apartment

He was found hiding inside a porch and taken to jail on a probation violation.
Joe Radske,

MOORHEAD, MN (KFGO) – A man has been charged with robbery and drug possession after a disturbance last week at a south Moorhead apartment.

23-year-old Alejandro Vasquez is accused of threatening a woman with a replica gun and a knife in the 1900 blk. of 18th Ave.

Police say Vasquez stole cash and drugs from those in the apartment.

During the call, another man jumped from a third-story window of the apartment.

He was found hiding inside a porch and taken to jail on a probation violation.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News, Moorhead
Tags: ,

You Might Like

Red Flag Alert: Critical Fire Weather Conditions

GRAND FORKS, ND - (KVRR,  National Weather Service) •Critical fire weather conditions across all of North Dakota and parts of western Minnesota Thurs. afternoon and evening. •Red Flag Warning in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM for red highlighted…

Casey's General Stores Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

Des Moines/Ankeny, IA (KFGO) - Casey’s General Stores and Kum & Go are joining with Convenience Stores Against Trafficking (CSAT) are working to raise awareness about human trafficking. The chains thousands of employees will undergo special training. The stores will…