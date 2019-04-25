Moorhead Man Charged In Disturbance at South Moorhead Apartment

MOORHEAD, MN (KFGO) – A man has been charged with robbery and drug possession after a disturbance last week at a south Moorhead apartment.

23-year-old Alejandro Vasquez is accused of threatening a woman with a replica gun and a knife in the 1900 blk. of 18th Ave.

Police say Vasquez stole cash and drugs from those in the apartment.

During the call, another man jumped from a third-story window of the apartment.

He was found hiding inside a porch and taken to jail on a probation violation.