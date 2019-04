Shanley Soccer Wins Close Game Over Davies

The Deacons defeated the Eagles 1-0

FARGO, N.D. — Both Shanley and Davies girls soccer entered Thursday’s matchup undefeated, but only the Deacons remained that way at the end of the night as defeated the Eagles 1-0.

It with a tight first half as both teams were unable to score.

The Deacons notched the only goal in the second half to claim the victory.