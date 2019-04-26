NDSU Football Finishes Spring Ball With Green and Gold Game

The Bison held their annual Spring Game

FARGO, N.D. –For the final time this Spring, NDSU football took the field in its annual Green and Gold Game.

It wasn’t quite a game, but instead, more of a modified practice.

The team did a few position drills before moving to 7-on-7 and two-down scrimmages in full pads, but there was no tackling. Both first and second-team guys took reps.

Bison fans were invited to join in on the fun and get a good look at the this 2019 team for the first time.

Several weeks ago, cornerback Marquise Bridges summed up the meaning of spring practices beautifully.

“The most important thing it to just find something to get better at every day. Don’t just come out here with no play,” Bridges said. “Find a technique that you want to get better at. Find something you want to do better and work on that so you can strive for something better.”

The KVRR Sport’s team reviews where the team is at after the Spring season.