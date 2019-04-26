Play of the Week Nominees: April 26

Moorhead. Shanley Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — Were two weeks into the spring sports season and just like last week there is a lot of parody within this week’s play. The plays this week come from the diamond and the pitch.

The first play comes from Moorhead baseball. Noah Pilon trying to preserve his no-hitter by laying out for the catch.

The second play comes from Shanley. Davies attacking but the shot on goal is denied by Molly Metzger.

You can vote for the Play of the Week on the Sports tab of KVRR.com or by voting in the poll tweeted out by @KVRRSports.