President Trump Working With ND Construction Company For Border Wall

WASHINGTON – President Trump says he’s working with North Dakota construction company Fisher Industries to build his wall at the Mexico border.

“Recommended strongly by a great, new Senator, as you know, Kevin Cramer. But they’ve been bidding, and so far they haven’t been meeting the bids, I thought they would,” President Trump said.

The Dickinson-based company has made an offer to the Trump Administration to build 218 miles of wall for nearly $3.5 billion and finish it in 13 months. That’s nearly $2.5 billion cheaper than what The White House requested in December for 234 miles of wall.