Boy Thrown From Third Floor of Mall Conscious, No Longer in Critical Condition

The boy's family is hopeful he'll be home by June

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The family of a 5-year-old boy who was thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America says he’s alert and conscious and no longer in critical condition.

The boy plunged about 40 feet and suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones. The family is now focused on additional surgeries, healing and rehabilitation. They’re hoping the boy will be able to return home by June.

Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda with attempted premeditated first-degree murder for the April 12 attack. The family said it’s “astounded and so blessed” by nearly $1 million in donations to a GoFundMe page.