Driver Facing DUI, Other Charges After Reaching Nearly 100 Near Casselton

It happened on I-94

CASSELTON, N.D. — A driver is facing multiple charges, including a DUI, after reaching nearly 100 miles an hour in a pursuit and crash on I-94 in Casselton.

Cass County deputies responded to a report of an erratic driver shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday who was swerving from fog line to fog line. Authorities say within five minutes, the vehicle crossed from the west lane into the east bound lane before rolling onto its side in the ditch. The male driver the only one in the car. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to be checked over before being taken to jail.